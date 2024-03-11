They say don't call it dumsor, but we know that it is dumsor – Mahama

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Speaking at a gathering in Sissala West, as part of his “Building the Ghana We Want” Tour in the Upper West region, the former president noted that it was obvious ‘dumsor’ was back and the government must admit it and release the timetable.



He stated that he kept the Ghanaians informed during his tenure about challenges and the steps taken to address them.



“When I was president, if things were not going well, I told the people of Ghana things are not going well and this is what we are trying to do about it. I think my honesty was one of my major problems because I didn’t think I should fool my people. Today every day you sleep and the lights go off and we know that they are shedding load. They have a problem with generation. Some generation assets are down. They have a problem with paying for gas.



“They have a problem with paying for fuel so every day they are shedding between 280 and 480 megawatts of power but they will not give us a timetable and say you will be off today, this one will be off tomorrow because that is what Ghanaians know as dumsor.



“And so we will just put off the light anytime and reduce the number of megawatts so the system won’t go down. But we don’t call it dumsor and so there is no dumsor but we know that it is dumsor,” he stated.