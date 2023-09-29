‘They’re being threatened’ - Kennedy Agyapong reacts to Delta Force support

General News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commented on a recent pledge of support by the Delta Force group, a former vigilante group within the governing party.



In a viral video posted on social media, members of the group affirmed their support for the Assin Central Member of Parliament, justifying their choice with previous support he gave them and his love for and support within the grassroots.



Speaking in an interview on Kings Radio from the United States, where he is currently on a campaign tour, Agyapong alleged that the Delta Force members are currently facing threats from the powers that be.



“When I was coming, I heard that some Delta Force members in the Ashanti Region have declared support for me. Now, I am getting calls that they are being intimidated with calls from high places.



“How is it that internal politics have become threat-filled especially targeting those who declare support for other candidates openly, when at the same time all ministers and other appointees are following the Vice President?



“Yet you will call for unity after the election? Let’s be fair. Unity is the product of justice, if you want unity, let it be built on justice to all,” he stressed.



About the disbanded Delta Force vigilante group



In April 2019, Delta Force was officially dissolved – when the leader of the group at the time, Kwadwo Bamba explained that, the group was heeding to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s call for all such groups to halt their operations.



“Officially, there is no group like Delta Force again in the NPP. After series of meetings with party leadership, we have agreed to disband the group to bring peace, but all members are still part of the NPP,” he said in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Delta Force dominated the news in 2017 after the group stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to physically drag out a Security Liaison appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The group made up of well-built men, subsequently laid siege on a Circuit Court to free thirteen (13) of its members who were standing trial for conspiracy, assault and causing damage to office property.



Kwadwo Bamba, at the time had been elected Deputy Director of Operations of the NPP youth wing and he had vowed that never again will anyone see any grouping in the name of Delta Force conducting any vigilante activities in the country ahead of the 2020 elections.



