They pick naïve people and spoil them with money - Former spokesperson for LGBTQ+ reveals

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man who was involved with the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community in Ghana has revealed that one of the strategies with which they recruit people is the use of money.



Tony Kojo Yeboah, who made the revelation on Angel FM with Captain Smart, on February 26, this year, said that the group targets naïve people and spoils them with money.



"They pick naïve people and spoil them with money and so when it gets to the point when the money starts coming, there is no turning point. When you go there, the first amount they give you, you won't get less than $2000," he said.



Sharing his story on the network, he explained that in his growing up years, he loved money and so when he was approached by persons within the group to attend their meetings, leading to the point where he was a spokesperson for them, he quickly jumped for it.



He added that for many of especially those who speak for such groups, they might not necessarily be gay but due to their eloquence and mastery over the English language.



"These people might not necessarily be gay but because of their eloquence and their fluency, they are poached. If you want a place where poaching abounds, it's not in the media; it's the spokesperson for these groups," he explained.