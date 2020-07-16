General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

They only gave him 'para' - Mother of dead Gwiraman SHS student speaks again

Nathaniel Yankey died aged 21

Mother of the Gwiraman Senior High School(SHS) Student who died on Wednesday, Mena Adjoa Esoun is insisting that management of the school mishandled her son, leading to his death.



This comes after the Ghana Education Service (GES) came out to deny claims by the mother of the deceased that the school mishandled the boy, leading to his death.



The final year student of Gwiraman Senior High School in the Nzema East municipality of the Western Wegion passed on at Essikadu Government Hospital.



The incident occurred when the deceased was rushed to the hospital over a suspected COVID-19 case on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.



Narrating the incident to Atinka TV’s Western Regional reporter, Matthew Dadzie, the Mother said the boy, 21-year-old Nathaniel Yankey, called to inform her of a severe headache he was experiencing on Saturday, July 11, 2020.



The boy, she said after informing her about his condition told her that his mates were taking him to hospital.



According to her, she became worried and inquired about the whereabouts of his teachers, but the boy told her not to worry because they were already heading to hospital for treatment.



Mena Adjoa Esoun stressed that one of the teachers after speaking with boy, called to inform her about the condition of her son.



“So, I asked him about his whereabouts when the boy’s mates were taking him to the hospital and whether he did not hear about what was happening in Accra and Kumasi,” the Mother fumed.



When she called the boy to find out the medication he was given, the boy told her he was only given paracetamol.



Meanwhile, she said she the following day, she called to inform the boy she was going for him, and he declined, saying he was going to be fine, adding that the roads were deplorable.



“On Tuesday, I realized from the voice of my son that he was weak, so I insisted I go for him, and he told me he was coming back home. When he got here, I quickly sent him to the hospital, and they immediately put him on oxygen to sustain his condition because it was very bad at that time,” she said.



She added, “After the demise of my son, some people believed to be officials from GES came to the hospital to speak to me.”



Meanwhile, on the same day, the GES released a statement indicating that Nathaniel Yankey did not die under their care.



The statement said, Gwiraman is a community day School with no boarding facility and that the boy was lodging in a hostel and was not under the supervision of the school.



The statement also said, the deceased left the school on Friday, July 10, 2020 to his parent for medical care.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.