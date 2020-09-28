General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

They have UN on their side, let's handle this diplomatically - Ernesto Yeboah on Togolanders saga

Founder of pressure group Economic Fighters League , Ernesto Yeboah

Self-styled “Commander-in-Chief” of “Fighters”, a radical Nkrumahist group, Ernesto Yeboah has alleged that members of the Western Togoland secessionists groups have the law and the United Nations on their side.



According to Ernesto, who at times refers to himself as a radical reformist, it will be naive for anyone including the government to think of using violence to counter the imminent threat posed by the separatists.



“Truth be told, they have the law on their side. The United Nations is also on their side. It will be naive for anybody to suggest the use of violence in resolving this matter,” Ernesto wrote in a Facebook book sighted by GhanaVanguard.com.



However, the Commander-in-Chief of “Fighters” suggests and advises the Ghanaian government to use diplomacy in resolving the problem as well as unconditionally respect the rights of the secessionists.



“It requires tact, diplomacy and unconditional respect for their rights,” he stated.



Background



At 2 am on Friday, September 25, 2020, some members of the Western Togoland secessionist group blocked all southern entry routes into the Volta Region.



Police vehicles were seized, shots fired, properties destroyed, police officers assaulted and arms and ammunition carted away after the secessionists went of rampage in the North Tongu and South Tongu districts.



The blockage was ended a few hours after the armed military and police personnel arrived at the scene and pushed the secessionists out.



Three persons sustained gunshot wounds while a 25 years old young man who shot and killed.

