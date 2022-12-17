'They called Mahama incompetent but we now know who is incompetent' - Zita Benson

General News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former minister for Tourism, Zita Benson has claimed that is time for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to rise and defend the integrity of the party.



The minister who also served as Ambassador to the Czech Republic stated that NPP has spread several lies about the NDC party and she believes is time for the party faithful to change this perception from the minds of Ghanaians.



She went on to say that Ghanaians are able to tell who is competent and who is incompetent when it comes to state management, therefore the NDC must work hard to dispel the false impression that the New Patriotic Party has created over the years.



Speaking in an interview on Okay TV3 on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Zita Benson added that, prior to the 2016 general elections, the NPP misled Ghanaians with negative campaign messages against the NDC party.



“They called Mahama incompetent but we now know who is incompetent. …we need to remove the erroneous perception they gave about the party; we need to let the people know the good guys we are as a party,” she said.



AM/WA