They brought cutlasses with intent to murder – UTV presenter reveals intent of NPP hooligans

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A presenter with UTV, Anim Addo has revealed that some members of a group that attacked the media outfit on October 7 were wielding offensive weapons.



According to him, the group identified as members of the ruling New Patriotic Party stormed the Despite Media House with a clear intent of unleashing atrocities.



“Some people keep asking how they were able to access the studios. Listen carefully, if the security and producers at UTV had not taken caution, what would have happened would be very bad.



"The men who came, if restraint had not been exercised and they were not allowed into the studios furnished with glasses and others valuables, in spite of the security we had; it would have been a bad situation because of the weapons they brought, peace had to take precedent.



"Some of them were hiding cutlasses and machetes. They came with the intent to murder,” he noted during the morning show on UTV on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.



In the heat of the recent attack on UTV by some hooligans, the media house has come under criticism over what some people see to be a security lapse in the events leading to the attack.



According to the critics, the thugs who stormed the studios of UTV during a live broadcast of United Showbiz should not have been granted access in the first place.



However according to Anim Addo, it was necessary that the thugs were given access as a de-escalation measure to prevent what could have been a bloodbath event.





Anim Addo responds to Omanhene Kwabena Asante concerning the UTV invasion.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/rWP93E6Hfe — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 11, 2023

