These are the top six aspirants from NPP’s Super Delegates Conference

The New Patriotic Party has just concluded its August 26 Super Delegates Conference.



After the much-anticipated conference to reduce the number of presidential candidates of the party from ten to five ahead of the party’s November presidential primaries, the party got six.



This is a result of a tie between Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured the first spot with 629 votes representing 68. 15%, while Kennedy Ohene Agyapong got the second spot with 132 which represents 14.30% and Alan Kyerematen took the third spot with 95 total votes with a percentage representation of 10.29.



Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie received 36 votes which represents 3.90% to secure the fourth.



Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko came in 5th with 9 votes each and a representation of 0.98%.



The NPP is expected to conduct a run-off between Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko to select the fifth flagbearer hopeful of the party.



This exercise will be observed on Saturday, September 2, 2023, by the Election College of the New Patriotic Party.



















