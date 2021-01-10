Politics of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: GNA

'These are targeted attacks' - Keta MP

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta

Some unknown armed robbers have attacked a gas filling station, Roofsenaf Filling Station belonging to Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta.



The Sunday dawn attack, on the filling station at Satsimadza near Agbozume in the Ketu South Municipality, left the security man on duty with gunshot wounds, while making away with a sum of GH¢7000.00 and a pump-action gun.



This is the second time the MP for Keta suffered attack from armed robbers within a month.



On December 11, armed men numbering about ten attacked his home at Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality and among others, subjected him and family to severe beatings resulting in their hospitalisation.



Mr Gakpey in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said he had cause to believe these attacks were targeted at him saying. “This is the third attack on me in a spate of one year.”

“This is the third time I’m coming under attack. About a year ago, I suffered an attack on my home. The second occurred just days after I became MP-elect for Keta and the latest one happened this dawn. There are other fuel stations in the area but these robbers singled out mine for their attack. This can only be a targeted attack on me.”



ASP John Adiaba, the Agbozume Police Commander who confirmed the robbery incident to the GNA would not say much but gave the assurance that the Police had begun investigations into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.



Chief Supt Leonard Abakah, the Keta Divisional Police Commander who took charge when Mr Gakpey and his family were attacked last month, said the Division had since put in place measures to ensure Police visibility at Anlo-Afiadenyigba and advised individuals to take keen interest in their personal security and that of their private businesses.



“Since the attack on the Keta MP’s home, the patrol team has included his home area in their patrols. Currently, Anlo-Afiadenyigba is under Abor Police District but we’re trying to bring it under Keta Police District for effective policing because that place is closer to Keta than it is to Abor.



We’re doing our best to ensure the security of everyone including the MP but it is important for individuals to invest in their personal security and that of their private entities because as you may be aware, security is expensive.”



Meanwhile, the injured security man has been sent to the Keta Government Hospital and is responding to treatment.