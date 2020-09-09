General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

These 7 persons 'hit' Mahama hard over 'Akyem mafia, Sakawa boys' tag

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

It's less than three months to the 2020 general elections and the campaign mood is set as some political parties have devised strategic means of getting their messages to the masses.



The heat, on the other hand is building as some political parties are throwing subtle jabs at each other to in the process of proving who is more competent.



In the most recent case involving NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, he not only endorsed what many have described as ethnocentric statements from Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, he also defended his comments when attacked and condemned.



Isaac Adongo’s is reported to have tagged some Akufo-Addo appointees responsible for the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal as ‘Akyem mafias and sakawa boys’.



Many politicians, policy think-tanks, and individuals have since come out to slam the former president for endorsing such ethnocentric comments that can bring disparity in the country.



GhanaWeb in this piece compiles a list of people who have come out to condemn the actions of the former President, John Mahama.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



President Akufo-Addo on Friday, September 4, 2020, responded to the Akyem mafia tag when he met with the Ghana Catholic Bishops' at the Jubilee House.



The visibly unhappy president stressed the comments made by his opponent was completely unacceptable and had the tendency to spark unnecessary tension among factions in the country.



Kandifo Institute



Executive Director of an economic, governance, and leadership think-tank, Kandifo Institute, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, also tongue-lashed the NDC flagbearer, stating that, "No citizen in this country, nor ethnic group must be described in the manner in which Mr Mahama did. “A candidate seeking votes from citizens and should understand leadership at the highest level to describe the good people of Akyem Abuakwa as sakawa," he added.



"Kandifo Institute expects that John Mahama would desist from such ethnocentric sentiments in his bid to be at the pinnacle of leadership in this country as that would not be a good foundation for the good people of Ghana."



Imani President, Franklin Cudjoe



President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe on Saturday slammed John Dramani Mahama for labelling some Akufo-Addo appointees responsible for the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal as Akyem mafias and sakawa boys.



According to the leader of the policy think-thank, John Dramani Mahama went to the extreme with the name-calling of his opponents.



He said “We all joke sometimes with tribal memes. But some are very expensive. Describing an ethnic group as "sakawa" is not cool in this tensed political moment. JM went too far. But I don't think Umaru worries when I call him ' 'Fulani Chinese' or better when I am called ' lolobi terminator'. Let us be ethnically tolerant”.



Vice President, Bawumia



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on September 6, 2020, requested that his contender, John Dramani Mahama renders an apology to the people of Akyem over his alleged ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’ comment.



He made this call when he met with the chiefs and people of Gushegu.



Media Foundation for West Africa



The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) hit back at Mahama, stating that his endorsement was a 'dangerous call'.



The Foundation, in a statement, cautioned that comments that have the tendency to incite violence shouldn't be tolerated.



The Foundation further indicated that “it is regrettable that often, such expressions are made with total disregard for the basic ethos of cultural and social values of public communication.”



Nana Boakye



Nana Boakye of the New Patriotic Party made known that he was disappointed in Mahama for his 'shameless' description of Akyem people as ''Sakawa boys and grandpas''. He advised that such actions shouldn't be entertained in the country.



"Nobody stops you if you want to criticize the President but to lump an entire tribe and call them 'Akyem sakawa boys'; why? The truth is Nana Addo has been badmouthed. People have maligned him. He has become a target of political insults but he's unperturbed. But to attack his tribe, it's a dangerous call . . . It was in bad taste. I implore all our elders to condemn it," Nana B told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Chiefs, people of Akyem



Chief and residents of Akyem Abuakwa, Kotoku and Bosome, all in the Eastern Region have condemned the actions of former President, John Dramani Mahama. To further iterate their displeasure, they have made plans to, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, embark on a demonstration against John Dramani Mahama for reinforcing the ethnocentric comment Adongo made.

