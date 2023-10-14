Theresa's death: Nana Konadu mourns with Kufuor

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and her family on Thursday, 12 October 2023, called on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his Peduase residence to commiserate with him on the loss of his wife, Theresa.



Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1.



Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings was accompanied by her daughters, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings as well as former Minister and Member of Parliament Fritz Baffour, Madam Sylvia Ahorlu and Mr. Kobina Andoh Amoakwa.



Fritz Baffour who spoke on behalf on Nana Konadu, told President Kufuor, the delegation had made the courtesy call to sympathise with him on the unfortunate loss of his dear wife.



Former President Kufuor was thankful to Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings and her delegation for the show of commiseration and took time to explain the chain of events that led to the loss of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.



President Kufuor also took the delegation down memory lane, reminiscing the circumstances that led to the first meeting with his wife in 1961.



With President Kufuor at the meeting were Mr. Kwabena Taylor, Head of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor’s family, Nana Kwabena Mensah, Chief of Dabaa, hometown of President Kufuor, Mr. Kwabena Osei Adubofour and Mr. Adu Acheampong.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin and a large parliamentary delegation who called on President Kufuor before Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings, exchanged pleasantries with the former First Lady before departing the premises.