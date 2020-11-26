Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Theresa Tagoe was a politician of the ‘first rank’ – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo at the memorial ceremony of Theresa Tagoe

President Akufo-Addo says the late member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South/West Constituency who founded the women’s wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Theresa Tagoe was “a politician of first rank”.



“We have met here today on a sad but joyous occasion, sad because we have come to remind ourselves of the passage of a colleague, who was a valiant member of our struggle for freedom and democracy in Ghana,” the President said in his address at a ceremony held at the Dansoman roundabout to honour the life and service of the late former Member of Parliament and to name the Dansoman roundabout after her as well as unveil a statue of her at the roundabout.



“It is also a happy occasion because we are being reminded of the ceremony of today that if you leave a life of contribution, a life of participation, a life of assistance to your community, your community will not forget you,” he said as he eulogised the late politician.



President Akufo-Addo attended the memorial ceremony as part of the second day of his two-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, which was organized by the sitting member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, to honour the late MP, ten (10) years since her passing into eternity.



Day Two Engagements



Day two and final day of the President’s campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, the 25th of November 2020, will also see the President visit the Mallam Market, Sakaman in the Ablekuma North Constituency, Agbogbloshie market in the Ablekuma Central and Odododiodio Constituencies, Dome Market in the Dome/Kwabena Constituency and attend two separate durbars at Ashongman and Atomic Park both in the Dome/Kwabena Constituency and end with a whistle-stop at American House in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.





