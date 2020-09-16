Politics of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

There will be no diversion of premix fuel under NDC - Adam Mutawaikilu

Damongo MP, Adam Mutawakilu

A ranking member of the Parliamentary Mines and Energy Committee, Adam Mutawakilu has disclosed that the National Democratic Congress will bring an end to the diversion of premix fuel for fishermen when they hopefully assume office.



Speaking at a press briefing, the Damongo MP expressed his disgust at the partisan distribution of premix fuel. He noted that the NDC when voted into power will ensure the availability of premix fuel to fishermen.



Although Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said he will ensure efficient distribution of premix fuel through digitization and cancellation of middlemen, Adam Mutawaikilu believes the government has done little to clamp down on the premix fuel menace.



According to him, the NDC under President Mahama will ensure that premix fuel is channelled to fishermen without any diversions through middlemen.



He said, “President Mahama is promising that when he comes back, his structures will work. He will ensure the availability of premix fuel for our fishermen and fisherfolk.”



Adam Mutawaikilu added, “He will ensure that there is no difficulty in getting premix fuel, so my brothers and sisters who are into fishing and those who trade in fish, the best person to vote for come 7 December 2020 is John Dramani Mahama. He is the only one who can help you. He is the only one who can make premix fuel available and ensure that there is transparency.”



Meanwhile, the government is set to roll out a Canoe Identification Card to curb premix fuel diversion.





