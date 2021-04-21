There should be proper screening for TV programs – Methodist Bishop tells NMC

Religion of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The Kumasi Diocese Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt. Rev. Christopher N. Andam has said the National Media Commission (NMC) should regulate or screen all television programs in the country.



“The NMC should wake up and regulate all programs that should be showed on various TV channels in Ghana.”



His comment is in relation to the recent manslaughter by two teenagers in Kasoa who killed a 10-year-old boy for money rituals. The boys claimed a ritualist they watched on TV said they could get quick money if they brought a human head.



Speaking in an interview during the commissioning of the Afresini Society Temple of Methodist Church Ghana, in the Mankranso Circuit built by Mr Daniel Frimpong, CEO of Danipharma, the Kumasi Methodist Bishop condemned programs such as money ritualism and other immoral activities, stipulating that “such programs must be banned on TV.”



He said all programs on various TV channels should be designed to assist the country in nation-building.



The Bishop further stated that the NMC should make sure that all TV shows are made to educate the younger generation to take leadership positions.



“There should be careful screening and proper selection of TV shows so that programs that are being telecast will be educative for the younger generation to learn and take leadership positions in the country,” Rt. Rev. Christopher N. Andam declared.



He cried out that fake prophets on TV have used the medium to duping innocent Ghanaians and this kind of shows will never help the nation to develop.



As a result, the NMC and the National Communications Authority (NCA) should enact effective laws to bind all unnecessary programs on TV.



The Bishop however cautioned authorities to wake up and “don’t sit down and allow anything to be showing on our TV channels.”

On the other hand, he advised Christians to teach the world the true gospel of Jesus Christ rather than spewing fake teachings all the time.



The Bishop commended Mr Daniel Kwame Frimpong (Danipharma) for his dedication towards spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ via the building of the Lord’s Temples across the country.



The Danipharma CEO, Mr Kwame Frimpong also advised the youth to exercise restraint in their quick approach to get riches.