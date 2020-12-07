General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

There should be no lingering questions about December 7 results – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) will conduct free and fair elections on Monday, December 7.



President Akufo-Addo told the nation in an address on Sunday, December 6 that at the end of the polls, the legitimacy of the result of the elections should not be in doubt. “It is in our collective interest to help ensure that tomorrow passes in an orderly, peaceful manner,” he said.



He added: “The Electoral Commission has already assured the country of its readiness to deliver another successful process.



“It has compiled the most credible voters register in our history. At the end of the day, there should be no lingering questions about the legitimacy of the election.



“And the winning candidate at the end of the process should receive the unalloyed support of all. That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation.”



He further urged Ghanaians to peacefully go through the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The country has enviable democratic and electoral records especially in the Fourth Republic, he noted, adding that these records should not be squandered.



“We have had five presidents in the Fourth Republic with peaceful transfer of power from governing to opposition party in three separate occasions.



“There was a redress in the Supreme Court, rather than recourse to street protest and agitations when there was a dispute over the outcome of the elections results.



“We have yet another opportunity to deepen further these credentials.”





