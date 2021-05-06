‘There seems to be a wind of intolerance blowing’ – Kwaku Azar

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, a.k.a Kwaku Azar, has stated that there is a wind of intolerance blowing through the country whose source he cannot fathom.



Azar was responding to the growing public uproar on social media spurred on by #FixTheCountry campaign which has clearly placed the incumbent party on tenterhooks.



One of such incumbent party leaders, Frank Annoh Dompreh, the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, used his verified Twitter handle to reply, “Fix the country! fix the country! Gyimie! You don’t pay your taxes, you politicise every good policy, you receive bribes, you enjoy illegal connections, you don’t respect elders, you overprice your product/services.



"You destroy state properties, you don’t keep your environment clean, you don’t go to work on time, you don’t buy anything Ghanaian, you chase teenagers who are even young to be your daughters, in fact, you cheat on your wife/husband. Please fix yourself first!”



Annor-Dompreh’s tweet has received a lot of backlash from the general public, and he has since apologized.



But reacting to this, Kwaku Azar wrote on his Facebook timeline:



“I do not understand what will drive an elected official to respond in such terms to citizens’ harmless request for the country to be fixed.



Nor do I understand why the church will respond in such terms to students’ harmless request that they are allowed to fast as required by their religion.



Achimota has managed to keep some students from school for over a month merely because their religion requires that they do not cut their hair, a practice that is not alien to the Bible (see e.g., Numbers 6:5).



There seems to be a wind of intolerance blowing through the land. I don’t know the source of the wind but it is easy to feel it.”



