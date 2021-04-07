There’s too much liberty in the media space’ - Lecturer

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

A clinical psychologist and lecturer at the Methodist University College Aldoplh Awuku, has appealed to authorities to regulate contents in Ghana's media space.



He indicated that there is too much liberty in the space with some churning out unwholesome contents with a negative influence on children.



The lecturer said although parents have the responsibility to guide their children in what they watch, the authorities in charge of regulation should also do their best in ensuring sanity in the media space.



He was responding to the story of a 10-year-old-boy said to have been killed for alleged ritual purposes by two teenagers in Kasoa.



He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM.



”The quest for contents to help children develop good behaviour is what we have to pursue as a nation. We have a lot to do as citizens. We cannot blame the children because we have regulatory bodies in the country and they have to bear the blame for what we have witnessed,” he added.



He bemoaned the lack of attention on social issues affecting us and focusing only on politics and this will come back to bite us in the most dangerous manner.



