There’s nothing like Danquah-Busia tradition in NPP – Historian Anokye Frimpong

Ghanaian historian Mr. Anokye Frimpong has discounted claims that there is a tradition within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) known as the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition which forms the foundation of the governing party.



He said it was the Akyems who brilliantly coined that concept to lure some ethnic groups to join their fold to gain numbers to form a political party when the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) lost miserably to the CPP in 1951.



Speaking on the sidelines of the Super Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Dwaboase on Power FM and TV XYZ, the renowned historian explained that after the UGCC which JB Danquah was part of lost to the CPP, the National Liberation Movement (NLM) was formed to oppose the CPP.



“The Asantehene at the time after UGCC’s loss made his chief Linguist Baffour Osei Akoto form the National Liberation Movement (NLM) so after the establishment they realised it was too tribal so they had to fall on other tribes to come on board to make it attractive to oppose Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s CPP,” he said.



Explaining further, Anokye Frimpong emphasised that the NLM merged with a Ga party together with the Muslim Association Party, the Trans-Volta Togoland Party and the Northern Peoples’ Party which later became the United Party (UP).



He said the UP leadership sacked JB Danquah from its fold and later became the NPP led by Victor Owusu and Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia from the Bono who led the UP.



He said the foundation of Danquah collapsed in 1951 before UP was formed.



“So it means there is nothing in NPP called Danquah-Busia. It was in 1979 that the Akyems started altering the narrative with Danqua-Busia, he added.



