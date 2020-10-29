Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

There's no smoke without fire - Bismark Aborbi's reaction to Odododiodio clash

play videoBismark Aborbi-Ayitey, Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress

"There's no smoke without fire," says the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey was commenting on a recent clash between some members of his party and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



What initially started as a peaceful walk turned violent when supporters of the NPP and NDC started throwing bottles, hauling stones and insults at each other in the Odododiodio constituency on Sunday morning.



As political pundits condemn this act, the Parliamentary candidates of both parties in the constituency keep shifting blame.



Bismark reacting to the chaotic scene during a panel discussion on Peace FM's The Platform programme, said: "You see there is no smoke without fire; this is not the first time. Let's do the right thing. The police must act cautiously and know that power is transient. It seems the police has no control over the NPP and their apparatchiks".



