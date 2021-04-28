There’s no freeze on security recruitment – Finance Ministry

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Finance Ministry has denied reports suggesting that the government has directed security agencies in the country to halt their ongoing recruitment exercises.



A statement which purported to have come from the Ministry claimed all security agencies had been directed to halt their recruitment with the exception of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).



However, a statement from the Finance Ministry Tuesday urged Ghanaians to disregard the said letter since it was intended to create mischief.



