General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

There’s no freeze on security recruitment – Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry has denied reports suggesting that the government has directed security agencies in the country to halt their ongoing recruitment exercises.

A statement which purported to have come from the Ministry claimed all security agencies had been directed to halt their recruitment with the exception of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

However, a statement from the Finance Ministry Tuesday urged Ghanaians to disregard the said letter since it was intended to create mischief.

