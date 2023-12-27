There's huge pressure on Mahama, Bawumia - Nana Akomea on running mate brouhaha

Politics of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

There is pressure on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Mahama regarding the choice of their running mate, according to STC Chief Executive Officer Nana Akomea.



Dr Bawumia and Mahama are the Presidential candidates for the NPP and NDC respectively.



Nana Akomea, reacting to individuals lobbying to become running mates during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', described the pressure as intense. However, he urged that the two candidates be allowed to make their own choice.



