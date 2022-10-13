'There's an agenda to smear me as a galamseyer' - Charles Owusu rebuffs accusations

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Owusu has reiterated that he is not involved in illegal mining, also known as ‘Galamsey’.



"Talk is cheap . . . you can’t just accuse someone of engaging in galamsey, you must produce evidence," he stated.



In 2021, Charles Owusu who was an aide to the late Chief Executive Officer for the Forestry Commission, Sir John issued a statement debunking allegations that he was involved in illegal mining.



"My hands are clean and my work at the Commission speaks for itself. I challenge anyone within the Forestry and mining industry to bring one evidence that links me to any galamsey operation or activity," a portion of his statement read.



This allegation against Charles Owusu seems to have reemerged especially following recent reports on galamsey.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Kesseh on The Platform programme on Peace FM, Wednesday, he said there seems to be "an agenda to destroy my integrity".



