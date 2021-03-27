There’s a media campaign against Ofori-Atta despite his sacrifices - Analyst

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Sustainable development expert Mr. Michael Ebo Amoah says although it is easy to wage a media campaign against Ken Ofori-Atta over certain issues, Ghanaians would have to recognise that he and his family have sacrificed a lot for the country.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he posited that Ken Ofori-Atta’s family have made some sacrifices like Dr. Kwabena Duffour also refused to take per diem and salary.



He was worried that the politics of convenience is affecting the politics in Ghana, depriving us of fine brains to work in the interest of Ghana.



He advised the Minister and the government to be careful of perceived corruption in this administration because there have several things to do other than to be fighting perceptions of corruption.



He said the position of the Finance Minister is a huge one and the person appointed to hold that office should be tactful.



Mr. Ebo Amoah said it unfortunate that people are behaving that Enterprise Insurance and Databank, two companies that Mr. Ofori-Atta has shares in, were only set up when the NPP came into office.



The nominee has told the Appointments Committee that he does not take salaries or per diem for his role as Finance Minister.



The nominee made this known during his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, March 25, 2021.



“I suspect you know that the issue of public service is one that really has been with the family [Ofori-Atta family] for a long time and I came into it with that aspect. I do not take a salary, I do not take per diem, so those are not the objectives that I come with,” he said.



