'There’s a dark cloud hanging around the neck of Atsu’s sister' – Prophet

General News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, the Founder and General Overseer of Grace Family Church (formerly Power Embassy Church), has advised the late Christian Atsu Twasam’s sister to follow certain spiritual guidelines in order to avoid disaster.



The man of God, speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, stated that there is a dark cloud surrounding the late footballer’s twin sister, and she must seek spiritual protection and prayers.



Although he did not specify what the problem was, he told host Kwabena Ayaping that the sister should not be unconcerned and should instead take steps to pray and seek spiritual guidance to avoid the disaster.



“I am not like the prophets who seek popularity and game,” he told the host. I am not one of those prophets who follow clicks and baits. I am only expressing God’s voice. The sister has a lot on her plate. The late Atsu struggled before passing away, and his sister had a lot on her plate. He should go seek special assistance. I’m not going to say she should come to me. She should seek assistance from her spiritual fathers. I’m not going to say anything on the radio.”