There’re bitter NPP MPs who could reject nominees at plenary - Expert

Michael Ebo Amoah has admonished the leadership of the Majority in Parliament to whip their side as the plenary is about to debate the rejection of some three nominees of the president.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm over the rejection of some nominees by the Minority on the vetting committee, he said, some NPP MPs are still bitter and could even vote against some nominees when it comes to the plenary.



Mr. Ebo Amoah noted that the side of the NPP in Parliament should work on their MP because this not the time for them to be expressing sentiments.



He said looking at what happened during the Speakership elections, it was obvious that some of the NPP MPs could vote against the nominees.



”If they want some of the appointees to go through, this is the time for them to strategize. The broader consensus is important. I have gathered that they wanted to reject more nominees. Once they have reduced this to three, and we have 5 pending, the Minority is not ready to back out. The NPP MPs could have compromised on Hawa Koomson in exchange for Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Dr. Afriyie Akoto”.



According to him, the President cannot afford to lose the Agric Minister and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



To him, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is the only solid person at the Information Ministry.



He said Mr. Oppong Nkrumah is the one who has managed to hold the fort for government and should not be sacrificed.



He was of the view, the governance of the Nana Addo administration could delay by this.



”This is not a good sign for the government. But the question is, who caused it? The NPP had a convincing majority, but today, it has changed. When they get to power the next time, they will use it judiciously.



In his view, the reasons why some of these persons have been rejected by the Minority borders on perjury.



He said, if it is true that the rejected MPs lied under oath, then it is not the best.



On The Aric Minister-designate, he said the nominee was arrogant although he is competent.



