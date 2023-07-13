There'll soon be no need for kidney transplant patients to travel abroad as Ghana makes major breakthrough

Health News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Soon, there would not be the need for anyone needing a kidney transplant to leave the shores of Ghana for the medical procedure to be performed on them.



This is because Ghana has just struck a new breakthrough in medical science after a wholly-Ghanaian team of doctors performed the country’s first kidney transplant at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



Speaking during a press conference to announce this new feat, Prof. j. E. Mensah, the Head of the KBTH Department of Surgery, said that the Hospital had chalked a monumental success.



He stressed that the patients on both sides (donors and recipients) are all doing well, and that is a good sign that soon, kidney patients would not need foreign travels to get their procedures done.



“Those who donated their kidneys have gone home. They are healthy. Those who received the new kidneys will be going home on Monday and they’ve not had any dialysis since the transplantation so, the kidneys are functioning well.



“… very soon, no patient should go to India, South Africa, Singapore for kidney transplant,” he explained.



