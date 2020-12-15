Politics of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

There'll never be a run-off if Mahama had all Techiman South votes – UG lecturer debunks claims

Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Department of Statistics, Louis Asiedu has explained that the change in the percentage of votes for candidates of the major political parties will be insignificant even if all of Techiman South votes were added to the votes of candidate John Dramani Mahama.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he challenged figures in the media that seem to suggest that there may have been a run-off should the Techiman South votes be added to the votes of John Mahama.



“If all the votes in Techiman South which is 128,018 are given to candidate Mahama, these will be the numbers; 50.807 for candidate Nana Addo and 47.867 for candidate Mahama per the December 10 declaration”.



He added that even without the errors made by the EC in the declaration of results, the votes or percentage of votes will not change in anyway. When you look at what the EC declared; 51.302 for candidate Nana Addo and 47.359 for candidate Mahama compared to what should have been declared (51.295 and 47.366), the difference is statistically insignificant. It can never be significant. It is virtually zero”.



However, Dr. Aheto who is contesting the 2020 election results published by the EC claims there are some discrepancies in the actual results on the ground than what was declared by the Commission.



He believes the total sum of results declared by the EC does not sum up to hundred percent (100%).



He went ahead to argue that, per the logic of the EC boss if all Techiman South Constituency votes are given to Mahama the result would have been different which might possibly push the presidential election into a run-off.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has threatened to take legal steps to reverse the results of the 2020 elections as declared by the EC.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana officially declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 general election.



The declaration made by the EC Chair, Jean Mensa, indicated that President Akufo-Addo at the end of the polls had 6,730,413 while his main contender John Mahama of the NDC had 6,214,889.





