Politics of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

'There’ll be total youth devt in Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro if I win' – Sylvester Tetteh

NPP parliamentary candidate for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, has promised total youth development in the area if he wins.



Speaking at the launch of his campaign, he said his reign will see to the total capacity building of the youth in skills training, unearthing talents in the field of music and sports, expressing his readiness to sacrifice his resources and time together with the people to protect the party’s good legacy in the area.



Refuting claims that the constituency is a swing seat, he said the NPP will retain the seat with a landslide victory for himself and the president.



He also called on the people to come together and fight for a common goal as he strongly believes victory lies in collective efforts. He said he is optimistic about the party’s victory in the December polls.



A 30-member campaign team was sworn into office by the Deputy Director-General of NADMO Mr Seji Saji Amedonu at the short ceremony, which was graced by Regional Constituency executives, Patrons, Council of Elders and volunteer groups.



Seji Saji implored members of the campaign team to create awareness about the ‘good works’ done by the current government which according to him, deserves another term.



The Deputy National Campaign Director for the NPP and current Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Oblitey Commey asked the people to join forces together to work assiduously to ensure a resounding victory for NPP in general and Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro in particular.



He assured of his collaboration with the party executives and campaign team members respectfully to retain power in Ghana at large.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Nyani Stephen also called for unity among party members and also the need to prioritize the progress of the party.

