There’ll be no presidential swearing in on January 7th, 2025 – Eagle Prophet repeats prophecy

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as ‘Eagle Prophet’ has for the second time said that Ghana will not swear in its elected president on January 7 2025.



It will be recalled in 2022, the Prophet for the first time revealed January 7th 2025 will not be the date of swearing in a new president.



“In 2024 we [Ghanaians] will vote and in 2025 we will swear in the president. Normally we swear them in on January 7 but in 2025 the president won’t be sworn in on January 7. He will be sworn in on a different date, that’s all I can say.” he said.



The man of God has once again repeated his prophecy this year, saying he doesn’t see Ghana holding a swearing in on the date.



He suggested that there could be misunderstanding speaking on Time 97.7FM.



Ghana is scheduled to hold a presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024.



The major contenders are Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama and possibly Kennedy Agyapong depending on outcome of party primaries.



Watch his declarations in 2023 and 2022



