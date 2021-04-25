There’ll be apathy if Mahama doesn’t lead NDC in 2024 – Akamba

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba says Ghanaians know former President Mahama has a lot to offer the people hence the popular support for his return to lead the NDC into the 2024 Elections.



He believes there would be massive voter apathy in the 2024 general elections if the NDC fails to present Mahama as the party’s Presidential candidate.



“A lot of Ghanaians are clamouring for his come-back because they know Mahama can turnaround the fortunes of this nation. The foot soldiers have spoken. Everybody knows and if you’re close to former President Mahama you will understand that he is not a greedy person, President Mahama is not greedy,” he reiterated in an interview on Ghana Kasa morning show on Agoo TV/Kasapa 102.5 FM.



Mr. Akamba said members of the NDC should not think about their personal interests rather embrace the bigger picture on how to rescue Ghanaians from the current hardship.



“Today, as I talk to you, we are starting our reorganization move into some regions. We are going to share with our grass-root what we gathered from the retreat at Ho. We will account to the grass-root our stewardship because the party belongs to them,” he added.



The National Organizer disclosed that since the 1992 Elections the NDC for the first time collated its result during the just ended 2020 general elections.



He advised aggrieved party members not to hold the party leadership accountable on social media platforms.



“Please as party members we should desist from the insults on Facebook and other social media platforms. When you have a problem with someone find out from the person, organizer, chairman, secretary what was your stewardship. Let’s hold people accountable in the right way,” he maintained.