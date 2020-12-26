Religion of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: GNA

There is sufficiency in Jesus’ sacrifice – Pastor Kumuyi

Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry

Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, the General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has said the birth and death of Jesus Christ is sufficient to give mankind eternal life beyond the planet earth.



He said Jesus Christ was born to save humans from eternal damnation and to pay the penalty of sin for humans, which they inherited from Adam and Eve.



Pastor Kumuyi said this in a sermon titled: “His Sacrifice our Sufficiency” through a satellite transmission during the annual retreat of the Deeper Life Bible Church on the theme: “Turning Bitterness to sweetness” to mark this year’s Christmas season.



The four-day retreat from Thursday, December 24 to Sunday, December 27 was held globally.



General Overseer noted that through the birth and death of Jesus Christ, God expected “us to be Holy as He is Holy” in order to be able to enter Heaven.



He explained that through holiness, man could request “anything in life, physical, spiritual” and get it, and urged the congregants to maximise the death of Jesus Christ to draw closer to God.



“Jesus Christ was born and died to pay the price of our sins. He was tortured, humiliated and denied his rights because of us”, Pastor Kumuyi said.



He quoted Hebrew 10:10 in the Holly Bible, which read: “By the which will we are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all”, and entreated the congregants to accept and believe in Jesus Christ in order to benefit that sacrifice.

