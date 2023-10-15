There is nothing wrong with NPP’s letter to UTV – Manasseh Azure

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Awuni Azure, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) did not err in its decision to write a letter to the management of United Television (UTV) to reform the United Showbiz program.



According to him, the station operates to satisfy its audience and since the NPP is part of the audience, it has every right to express its grievances with regard to the content of the show for redress.



He slammed the thugs who are said to be affiliated with the NPP for taking such action and indicated that the attack was unwarranted and could not be justified on any grounds.



Speaking in an interview with Joynews on Saturday, October 14, 2023, which GhanaWeb monitored, Manasseh Azure stated that the management of UTV should pay attention to the grievances of the NPP as stated in the letter and address them accordingly.



“Every media organization operates to satisfy the audience and the NPP members are audience or part of the audience of UTV and so you have to take it whether you accept it or not, it is feedback, you can always argue or even decide to ignore it but they have the right to approach you and tell you their grievances,” he said.



The media personality condemned the thugs invasion of UTV and indicated that the management of UTV should have distanced themselves from the tearing of the letter on live TV by Kwame A Plus.



“There is nothing that justifies they [NPP members] going in there to try to force them to do what they want. Media organizations should have also distanced itself from whoever tore the letter on live television.”



He made the remarks after alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of "United Showbiz."



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



SB/AW



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



