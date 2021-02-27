General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is nothing demonic about gays and lesbians – Ignatius Annor

Ignatius has admitted that he is gay

Ignatius Annor, the journalist who recently declared openly his sexual orientation as gay has moved to erase what he contends to be misconceptions and misinformation about same-sex relationship in the country.



In an interview with Angel FM, Ignatius Annor sought to establish that contrary to the notion that gays and lesbians are products of a satanic drive, they are actually welcomed by God.



He explained in the interview that members of the LGBTQ+ community are ‘normal’ people just like heterosexual men and women.



The former Metro TV journalist clarified that some persons are born gay and that there is absolutely nothing wrong with being one.



“It’s about time Ghanaian realize gay people are normal people. We are like any other person. People should understand that to be gay or lesbian is not demonic. Not everyone was born heterosexual.



“There are people who were born to be gay, it doesn’t mean we are not God’s children. It’s a narrative that has been pushed around by people who hate us,” he said.



Annor also expressed concern with reportage around the issue, bemoaning what he observes to be emotion-driven discussion on the topic.



He lamented that due to the bias and the sentiments that have dominated reportage on the issue, the real concerns of the LGBTQ+ community is not being heard.



He therefore appealed to the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the issue.



“It’s very troubling. Over the years, whenever the issue comes up, for lack of understanding, it generates unnecessary controversies that overshadows the very concerns of the LGBTQI community. We use terms that push the very concerns to the background,” Ignatius Annor stressed.



