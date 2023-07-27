There is no way NPP will beat the NDC in 2024 - Gabriella Tetteh

Politics of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region, Gabriella Tetteh, has stated that there is no way the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) can beat them in 2024.



She explained that there is nowhere in the entire world that the NPP, with the candidates it is fielding to contest against the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, that can dare challenge them in the general polls of 2024.



Speaking on TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb, Gabriella said that this is an assurance she can give to Ghanaians.



“It would take people 300 years to acquire that kind of money so, there is no world where this NPP is going to beat the NDC in December 2024. I promise Ghanaians that,” she stated.



The NDC communicator was reacting to the matter concerning the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, where she has dragged two of her helps to court for stealing large sums of monies, including $1 million.



AE/OGB