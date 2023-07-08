There is no necessity for parliamentary intervention - Afenyo Markin on impasse between Buffer Stock and Food Suppliers

General News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin has said there is no need for a parliamentary intervention regarding the impasse between the National Association of Food Suppliers and the National Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO).



He claims that the Ministry of Finance is already working tirelessly to ensure that the NAFCO is paid for them to also pay the food suppliers.



“It is his [reference to Ken Ofori-Ata] ministry that does the payments through Buffer Stock. The indication he gives me is that every effort is being made to deal with the situation and that some of the vendors have been paid and they are doing so in batches. So, I believe that it’s not a matter that will require a parliamentary committee to investigate. The issues are people are owed and they have to be paid. They have rendered services to the stake, they have to be paid,” he said.



Afenyo Markin also explained that the minister informed him that steps were being taken to conduct thorough validations of the invoices submitted by the suppliers.



This is to ensure accurate payments are made to avoiding any inconsistencies.



He said payments have begun but in batches.



“And the minister indicates to me that some have been paid not all. There are steps being taken to do extensive validation of invoices presented,” he explained.



He further assured that all creditors as well that they will be paid through the Buffer Stock.



“So, I want to on his behalf seek this opportunity to assure all creditors who are concerned that you are worried that the ministry will pay them through Buffer Stock as an entity. The private sector where they do their business and those who depend on them will have a course to worry especially as they have rendered their services and they are not being paid,” he continued.



Afenyo Markin's remarks come amid the current picketing by some members of the Association of Food Supplies at the National Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) office over failure to pay their two-year arrears.





Meanwhile a near scuffle occurred between Minister for Agriculture Bryan Acheampong and some minority members of parliament at the Buffer Stock Company.



The minority visited the premises to show solidarity with members of the National Food Suppliers Association, who have been picketing at the location since Tuesday, July 4, 2023, and have been sleeping there ever since.



During their visit, while the minority members, led by the Minority Leader, Ato Forson, was being briefed by the Deputy CEO of the company, Bryan Acheampong stormed the venue, confronting the minority and questioning their presence with the press without seeking his permission.



Buffer Stock impasse: There is no necessity for parliamentary intervention. - Afenyo Markin. #OyerepaNews pic.twitter.com/BFg0YIxE1n — Oyerepa TV/FM (@oyerepaofficial) July 7, 2023

NW/Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWebYou can also watch this episode of People & Places here: