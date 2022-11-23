There is no hope for Ghana to develop; there is no love among us - Austria-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Austria-based Ghanaian, Richard Owusu, has stated that he has no hope that Ghana can develop in the future because the leaders and the people do not love each other enough to want the best for them.



In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Richard Owusu indicated that the opportunities available for Europeans cannot be compared to Ghana despite the current global economic crisis.



He disclosed that Austria is also experiencing price hikes, but the prices don’t go up as often as in Ghana. Moreover, he mentioned some of the benefits Austrian citizens enjoy now.



“I bought fresh tomatoes after work today, and it was 3 Euros, 50 cents. If you don’t work here, you won’t eat. Even if someone gives you bread today, you can’t go back for more tomorrow. You have to pay bills and all. But you can always find a job here with whatever qualification you have, so people are well off,”



Speaking on the economic situation in Ghana, Richard noted that he has no hope when it comes to the development of Ghana and that the country will continue to wallow in poverty because there is no love among Ghanaians.



“It is not the same in Ghana, and it is a big problem. There are no manufacturing companies for skilled workers to do. I’m sorry, but we have allowed a lot to go, so we can’t compare ourselves to the whites. I have no hope for Ghana to develop. What we are going through now will continue forever because we don’t have love,” he told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.