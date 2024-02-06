There is no 'dumsor' in Ghana - ECG Boss

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, has refuted claims that dumsor has resurfaced under the Akufo-Addo government.



The President has come under intense criticisms following irregular supply of electricity to some communities in the country.



Some areas have been experiencing regular power cuts and this has aroused controversies over whether or not dumsor, to wit persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outage, which became a serious matter of concern to Ghanaians during the Mahama regime is recurring under the current administration.



Responding in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Monday morning, Mr. Dubik Mahama stated emphatically that "there is no dumsor in Ghana".



He explained the cause of the power outages is a locally generated fault but it cannot be described as "dumsor".



"Dumsor is a load-shedding where we give you a schedule that we will switch off the lights at this or that time. What is currently happening is what we call localized fault meaning the fault is within your area," he stated.



