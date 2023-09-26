There is no discipline in Ghana today – Ken Agyapong declares on US tour

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership aspirant, has decried the increasing lack of discipline back home.



Speaking from the United States where he is on campaign tour, the aspirant noted that it is worrying to see everyone in Ghana doing as they please whether in their individual capacities or as groups.



“We need discipline in the country, there is no discipline in Ghana now, everyone does as they please. How did we get here, that today, every Ghanaian does as they please,” he submitted during an interview (September 24) on a US network, 0Kings Radio.



He cited the incidence of people littering in public and the serial lack of punctuality to work. In the case of the latter, Ken reiterated his plans to implement clock-in systems at government offices as well as use of CCTV cameras to monitor workers.



Agyapong, who is sitting Member of Parliament for Assin Central has unveiled a PHD philosophy for his presidential bid – the term denotes Patriotism, Honesty and Discipline.



He has over the past months toured the country meeting delegates selling his political, economic, social and leadership plans as the NPP’s race towards the November 4 presidential primaries heats up.



The four aspirants in the race are Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former agric minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The winner of the primary will become a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



He shall also lead the NPP into the 2024 General Elections.







