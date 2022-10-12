'There is no difference between Agradaa and Mahama's 2nd coming' - Abronye DC

General News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has said, Ghanaians wanting the second coming of John Dramani Mahama as President 'do not have Ghana at heart'.



According to him, the former President has nothing to offer after describing his tenure as the worst ever Ghana has experienced.



Abronye DC who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' likened John Mahama to a fetish priest turned pastor, Evangelist Patricia Asiedua a.k.a ‘Nana Agradaa’, who has been arrested for allegedly scamming her church members.



He explained that people were warned about Nana Agradaa’s second coming yet they turned deaf ears to it.



This he said will be the situation for Ghanaians who are attempting to vote John Mahama as President again in the next General Election..



"Every second coming is dangerous," he told Mc Jerry Osei Agyemang.



"There is no difference between Agradaa's second coming and Mahama's second coming," he added.



