There is no criminality in this project - National Cathedral Secretariat

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, has said that there is no form of criminality or corruption in the cathedral project.



According to Dr. Paul, the overseers of the National Cathedral Project are men of integrity and wouldn’t do anything that contravenes transparency or uprightness.



He explained that every penny contributed to the cathedral project by the state has also been accounted for, to dispel doubts.



The Executive Director said these during a presser with political parties to give updates on the National Cathedral Project so far, in Accra today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023.



“I want to state categorically that there is no criminality in this project. We have implemented the project with integrity including accounting for all the monies from the state to the National Cathedral Project,” he said.



Dr. Opoku-Mensah further stated that to promote and restore public confidence in the secretariat, it is currently undergoing an audit exercise spearheaded by CHRAJ and Deloitte.



“At the moment, I want to begin with the fact that at the moment, there are two ongoing audits of the National Cathedral project that seeks to look into issues of accountability namely one, an investigation by CHRAJ into issues of conflict of interest and procurements and two, a financial audit by Delloite. So, the notion that somehow, we are running away from accountability is simply false.



“In fact, since January, CHRAJ has been involved in detailed investigations. We’ve been cooperating. For the last information I saw from CHRAJ was a questionnaire to the contractors about how they came to be selected and they wanted all the details so, everything is being detailed. There is detailed audit; Delloite. I mean extensive information. Th last information they wanted was even anybody who has contributed to the National Cathedral; they wanted details. So, to be sure that there’s been no fishy….. we are committed to ensuring that the project takes the time it needs so, that we will restore the confidence in this project. The idea that somehow, a project of this nature is not going to be accountable, I can’t fathom it. I can’t understand it,” he added.



The government’s insistence on building the National Cathedral despite harsh economic conditions in the country has met public uproar.



Another incident that further shot the proceedings of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral into the limelight is the resignations of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba.



In a joint statement to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the esteemed clergymen cited their growing concerns about transparency and accountability within the project.



“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we have awaited news, to no avail, regarding the findings of the audit. We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral,” the statement said.



They went on to clarify that their decision should not be interpreted as a challenge to the vision or intent of the National Cathedral.



Instead, they view it as a means to advance the project on a foundation of integrity, efficiency, and quality, while also preserving and enhancing public trust and support.



“We honourably assure you, as we assured the Board of Trustees in January 2023, with the submission of our resignation, that our action in no way impugns the vision or intent of the National Cathedral, but rather ensures that it is advanced and built on a foundation of integrity, efficiency and quality while gaming and maintaining public trust and support. We truly owe this to God and to country,” the statement added.



BAJ/AE