There is no Rev Kusi Boateng, I have been vindicated – Ablakwa reacts to NIA statement

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu has said that a statement released by the National Identification Authority (NIA) on his exposé on the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng; vindicates him.



According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the NIA, in the statement sought to say that he accused them of issuing two different National Identification Cards (Ghana Card) to Rev Kusi Boateng but he did not.



Speaking to the media at Parliament on Thursday, February 2, 2023, the MP said that the point he has been making is that Kusi Boateng never existed and the statement by the NIA proves him right.



“When you go through this statement which seeks to distort my original claim… they seem to claim that I have suggested that they have issued two cards to Rev Victor Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“Did I ever say that? Ghanaians know that I have never said that... what I have put out, time without number, on multiple occasions is that it is an incontrovertible fact that there is no Rev Kusi Boateng, contrary to popular anticipation or expectation,” he said.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has, for the past weeks, released documentation to prove that Kusi Boateng was the same as one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, and that both names are used by the clergyman who is secretary to the Cathedral Board of Trustees.



The MP released details of the Ghana Card of Rev Kusi Boateng which bared the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and demanded explanations from the National Identification Authority (NIA) as to how the popular prophet arrived at their registration centre as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng but was mysteriously issued a Ghana Card bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



The authority in its response denied any wrongdoing in the issuance of a Ghana Card bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to the NIA, the registration officials are bound to register and issue a Ghana Card to an applicant who presents any of the valid documents specified by law, including a birth certificate, valid passport, valid residence permit, valid certificate of acquired citizenship, and any other information as may be required by the Authority.



"A person’s popularity is immaterial to the NIA registration process. Indeed, a popular name is not necessarily a person’s real name. NIA officials register applicants based on the names the applicants present to the officials, as captured in any of the above-specified identity documents, such as their birth certificates or passports," a statement issued by the NIA said on Thursday.



