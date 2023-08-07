You are here: HomeNews2023 08 07Article 1819490

Politics of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

There is no '8 to break' - Kabila 'shoots down' NPP slogan

Executive Director, Rights of Youth & Disability International, James Kwabena Bomfeh has suggested that the New Patriotic Party's agenda to 'break the 8' holds no water.

He said our constitution is "not framed on electing (political) parties".

"According to the constitution, each President serves a four-year term . . . so when I hear people say they are breaking some 8, I wonder the foundation to it. There's no 8 to break. The sloganeering must be based on facts. If you don't manage your victory well you get problems," Kabila said during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.

