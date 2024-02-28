‘There is dumsor’ – Dr Kwabena Donkor replies Akufo-Addo with evidence

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Former Minister of Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has refuted the assertion of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Ghana is not grappling with intermittent power supply, popularly known as dumsor.



According to him, the country is currently not producing enough power and has resorted to load-shedding exercises across the country.



Dr. Donkor, who made these remarks in an interview with Citi FM on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, added that Ghana has stopped exporting power because the amount it produces is insufficient for the country.



"The government can lay claim that there has not been load shedding, which is not accurate. Indeed, two days ago, we were shedding 600 megawatts at peak.



"We have consistently shed load in the last month. Almost every week, we shed load. In fact, our export to Cote d'Ivoire, export to Burkina Faso, export to Togo, Benin have been cut because we are not able to generate enough, and every Ghanaian will testify," he said.



What Akufo-Addo said



Presenting his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in a parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo touted the ability of his government to ensure that there was no dumsor, unlike the John Dramani Mahama administration.



"Mr Speaker, between 2012 and early 2017, there was nothing more demoralising than the phenomenon we called DUMSOR. It was symptomatic of a dysfunctional system, and it caused widespread depression among businesses and households.



"After that experience, my government was determined that DUMSOR would not be inflicted upon Ghana and Ghanaians under an NPP government, and I am glad to be able to say, SO FAR, SO GOOD, we have managed to keep the lights on these last seven (7) years, even in the midst of a financial crisis," he said.



BAI/AE



