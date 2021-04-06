There is dignity in hard work – Adwoa Safo to kids as she condemns Kasoa killing

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo has said that the killing of the 11-year-old boy at Kasoa should be a wake-up call to all Ghanaians, that as a country, children must be taught that there is dignity in hard work and with it comes the benefits thereof.



In a statement, the Dome Kwabenya Lawmaker said, “It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the death of an 11-year-old boy at Kasoa who was allegedly brutally murdered for ritual purposes. My heartfelt condolences go to the family, especially the mother of the young boy whose life has been cut short in such a gruesome manner."



“As a mother myself, with a son just around that age, I can imagine her pain and the anguish she is experiencing. The thought of any parent losing a child is unbearable, especially under such dastardly circumstances. My heart really goes out to her.”



She added that, “This disturbing act should be a wake-up call to all Ghanaians, that as a country, we will teach our children that there is dignity in hard work and with it comes the benefits thereof. We seem to have pushed aside the values and attributes of hard work, honesty and service to each other which are the building blocks of every fair and just society.”



Meanwhile, the two teenagers alleged to have killed an 11-year-old for rituals have been remanded in police custody to reappear in court on April 20 by an Ofaakor District Court.



The two, Felix Nyarko Anane and Nicholas Kini are standing trial for their role in the murder of the eleven-year-old.



The court presided over by her worship Rosemond Vera Ocloo on Tuesday, April 6 granted an appeal by the police to carry out further investigations into the matter, TV3’s Komla Adom reported.



The two were arrested for allegedly murdering the 10-year-old boy for rituals in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.



The deceased, only identified as Ishmael, was found dead in an uncompleted building at Kasoa Lamptey in the same Municipality.



The father of the deceased Frank Mensah Abdallah, while speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Monday, April 5, charged the security agencies to be up and doing to ensure justice for his late son else “I will take the law into my hands and seek justice for my late son”.



Mr Abdallah told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “I had returned from a long trip after I had left home for Oti Region, early hours of that Saturday.



“My son together with the whole family had our breakfast. I later retired to my bed because I was exhausted after my long trip from Oti Region to Kasoa. Few minutes later I was abruptly woken up to be told that my son has been killed.”