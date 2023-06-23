There is an attempt to gag Ato Forson - Sam George reacts to ambulance trial

General News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has alleged that the ongoing ambulance trial against Ato Forson is an attempt to prevent the Minority Leader from being vocal.



Sam George explained that the ruling NPP government is trying to gag Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson because he speaks against the rots and wrongs of the government of the day.



The MP for Ningo Prampram was speaking on AM Show on Accra-based JoyNews.



"Ato Forson and all the shenanigans that are going on there, for me again, simply because Ato Forson has chosen to expose the rot in this government, they are turning the guns on Ato Forson.



"...Ato Forson was not a procurement officer. It was not his ministry that bought the things (defective ambulances). So you see, this is just about trying to gag Ato Forson because at that time he was ranking on finance, he was spitting fire on them, now he is minority leader, how do we gag him? It will fail," Sam George said.



The politician, however, emphasised that if the courts follow strictly their mandate and common sense, Ato Forson will be a free man.



"If the court system works properly and the law is applied with common sense and legalese, there is no reason why Ato Forson should not talk," he added.



The ongoing trial involves the Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson, former director of the Ministry of Health Sylvester Anemana, and businessman Richard Jakpa, who are accused of their involvement in the purchase of defective ambulances for the state. The Attorney-General asserts that the state suffered a loss of €2.37 million due to the purchase.



All three defendants have pleaded not guilty, and the court has directed them to present their defence, as the minimum threshold required for them to answer to the case has been met.







ABJ/WA