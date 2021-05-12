There is also a spiritual side to #FixTheCountry - Quotation Master

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Kwaku Peprah, popularly known as Quotation Master, says aside from trying to fix the county physically, it also has to be fixed spiritually.



According to him, the current fix the country brouhaha going on has to be fixed spiritually for Ghana to have physical results “and this actually started from our First President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah”.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “There’s something Kwame Nkrumah has done to the country spiritually and if we don’t reverse that, it will result in us continually facing hardships as a country”.



Citing an example to explain his point he said, “No child of Kwame Nkrumah has made the kind of name their father had because of a certain secret which they do not want to reveal”.



Quotation Master stated that, until that secret is revealed and whatever that was done reversed, the country cannot be fixed.



Quotation Master advised Ghanaians to always remember that, “Destroying one’s reputation is very easy but fixing it is very difficult so we should all be mindful of what we say and do so we do not have any regrets in future.”.