There is a sense of clarity as to where Akufo-Addo is taking Ghana - Abu Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has praised president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what he says was the level of clarity exhibited by the president in his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday.



According to the minister, the clarity in terms of where Akufo-Addo picked the country and where Ghana is headed amidst the current economic crisis was amplified by the president's candour during the address.



“The president inspired a lot of hope and there is a sense of clarity as to where he is taking this country to and the amount of measures his government is implementing to ensure that we pull this country out of the current difficulties that we find ourself in.



“For me as a Ghanaian, and I don’t speak on this occasion as a minister, for me as a Ghanaian that is what you require from your president,” Mr Jinapor said.



President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 7, 2023, fulfilled his constitutional mandate by addressing parliament about the current state of the nation under his stewardship.



The president emphasised that but for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was headed in the right direction in terms of overall development.



He, however, assured that his government has put in place and is pursuing policies needed to turn the fortunes of the country around.







