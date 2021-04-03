There is a new baffling acceptance of bad and corrupt leadership by Africans - Citizen Kofi laments

Politics of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business mogul Dr Kofi Amoah, affectionately called Citizen Kofi has lamented what he describes as a collective failing by many African countries, including Ghana.



He says while systematic failings in the governance of any country is not limited to Africans, he has noticed a worrying “continuous acceptance of bad and corrupt leadership by Africans, who inhabit the resource-richest landmass in the world but are the poorest in knowledge, standard of living, people welfare and life expectancy”.



Dr Amoah over the last few years devoted his life and time to empowering the youth while impressing on governments, both past and present to focus on joblessness and import dependency as well as excessive borrowing.



His new project named Movement for Progress which is a non-profit and non-political organization is aimed at organizing the Youth as well as seeking the ultimate interest of Ghanaians at all levels of governance.



The former boss of the AFCON 2000 Local Organizing Committee is therefore calling on Africans, especially the elite to “commit themselves, their resources and their lives to the rescue”.



Dr Amoah reinforces his point with a 2019 video from Kenya television network Citizen TV.



Read his entire post and video below



The dissatisfaction of Africans in the various countries are identical and caused by identical unacceptable behavior of the leaders and the sheepish acquiescence of the led. The elite (ie the people with the means and enlightenment) must jettison the comfort of their privileged positions and muster the courage to unite and save their nations and continent.



Nations going astray in their governance is not new nor limited only to Africa.



What’s new and baffling is the very long period of continuous acceptance of bad and corrupt leadership by Africans, who inhabit the resource-richest landmass in the world but are the poorest in knowledge, standard of living, people welfare and life expectancy.



THIS CAN ONLY CHANGE IF THE ELITE COMMIT THEMSELVES, THEIR RESOURCES AND THEIR LIVES TO THE RESCUE.



No one else will have the interest nor frankly the responsibility to do so... ~Citizen Kofi Amoah







