'There is a loss of trust in political leadership' – Abu Sakara

General News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Former flagbearer of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) Michael Abu Sakara Foster rues the lack of trust in Ghana’s political leadership.



The Ghanaian seem to have lost trust in the system run by the country considering the fact that there was high hopes especially for the current government but things seem not to sit right with a number of people.



After the numerous promises and intentions to get it right, the current government has failed especially the youth as the system keeps corrupting further.



There are no jobs and the few jobs are also handed to cronies, there is “dumsor” and utter disregard for the people in the country.



Against this backdrop and the constant complaint and expression of shock, Abu Sakara who is a leading politician in the country has noted that Ghanaians do not believe in the governance system anymore.



Sharing his opinion on the current state of the country in a post shared on social media, he said “There is a loss of trust in political leadership. It is the most obvious symptom of the loss of trust in leadership in our society at all levels”.



