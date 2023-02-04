'There is a difference between the law and justice' - Queen mother recounts

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: crimecheckghana.org

Keen to make her community free from social vices, she was met with disappointment, a bend in the law did not permit her to execute her first test.



Queen-mother of Kutunse, Naa Joormo Akua Dedaa I was shocked when law enforcers discouraged her in her pursuit of justice for a defiled 7-year-old girl in her community.



‘There is a difference between the law and making it really work,” she said whiles recounting an encounter with Domestic Violence and Support Unit (DOVVSU) officers.



According to the queen who is the leader of a rights advocacy group, Perfect Ladies International, she was dazed when she was asked to rescind her decision to get justice for the victim, as it would be difficult.



She said, she took the defilement case to DOVVSU despite opposition from the Chief of Kutunse. The Chief she said wanted to sweep the issue under the carpet.



She went ahead in a bid to get the suspect prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.



But the move also met obstruction from officers from DOVVSU who ‘told me to drop the case.’



This and other obstacles the Netherland-based rights activist indicated have led to the prevalence of the vice leading to a huge percentage of victims without justice.



“I wanted to use the suspect as an example to let his parents know that even I can make him face the full rigors of the laws. Because I know that he will not stop if he is not punished but unfortunately jailing him did not happen,” the traditional leader told crimecheckghana.org.



Naa Joormo Dedaa I called for the interdiction of DOVVSU officers when they fail in executing their mandate.



The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng pledged the organization’s support in ensuring that it puts law enforcers to task for justice to be served.



“It is important you let your voice be heard and we would use our huge platform to drum home your initiative. We would want to encourage you because if we do not come together as individuals to fight and we rely on the government then we are in trouble,” he said.



Perfect Ladies International has been in existence for five years and focuses on social issues relating to women and children.



CCF is also a crime prevention advocacy organization that cautions the general public on the consequences of crime.